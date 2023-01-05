Milestone Expands Into New Mexico; Opens First Slurry Injection Oilfield Waste Disposal Facility in the State

Milestone Environmental Services, LLC ("Milestone"), one of the largest independent providers of energy waste sequestration services in the U.S., today announced the opening of its first facility in New Mexico, effective December 26, 2022. The new facility is located southeast of Carlsbad on NM 128 and Battle Axe Road.

The Battle Axe facility is the first Milestone location outside of Texas and is the first of its kind permitted in New Mexico. The facility is permitted by the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division (NMOCD) to inject liquid oilfield waste and manage associated solid waste.

"Milestone's expansion into New Mexico is a significant achievement and natural fit for our organization," said Milestone President and CEO Gabriel Rio. "The state of New Mexico is committed to protecting the environment, and Milestone's sustainable, carbon-negative solution for the safe, secure, and permanent sequestration of energy waste aligns very well with the state's rigorous environmental standards."

"American oil and gas is critical to powering the nation and the world, and Milestone is committed to cleaning up energy℠ by supporting our customers with responsible, environmentally friendly solutions for energy waste management and disposal," added Rio. "We're excited to bring our advanced waste sequestration operations to E&P operators in New Mexico."

Battle Axe is the company's ninth operational facility overall and its seventh in the Permian Basin. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the facility accepts used drilling fluids, flowback, produced saltwater, tank bottoms, and other RCRA-exempt liquid E&P waste streams. The facility also provides full-service truck washouts. Milestone will host a grand opening at the new facility, located at 1290 NM Highway 128, Jal, NM 88252, in late January 2023.

About Milestone Environmental Services

Milestone is a Net Negative energy waste sequestration company with assets throughout the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and Haynesville Shale. We are one of the largest independent energy waste sequestration companies in the United States, and a key business partner to energy companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint through cost-efficient waste management solutions. Our network of slurry injection sites and best-in-class E&P landfills provides a new avenue for the management and sequestration of hydrocarbon-rich energy waste streams. We are committed to protecting the environment and our communities by offering a better way to manage waste and play a key role in a forward-looking carbon agenda. Milestone is a partner in the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, please visit www.Milestone-ES.com.