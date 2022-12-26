Today in Entertainment History: "Glass Menagerie" premiered

On Dec. 26, 1944, Tennessee Williams' play "The Glass Menagerie" was first performed publicly, in Chicago.

In 1955, Decca Records released "See You Later, Alligator" by Bill Haley and the Comets.

In 1957, Elvis Presley got a temporary draft deferment so he could finish making the movie "King Creole."

In 1963, Capitol Records released the single "I Want to Hold Your Hand" by The Beatles, which became the band's first number-one hit in the U.S.

In 1967, The Beatles film "Magical Mystery Tour" premiered on BBC television.

In 1968, Led Zeppelin played its first U.S. show, opening for Vanilla Fudge.

In 1973, the film "The Exorcist" made its premiere nationwide.

In 1974, comedian Jack Benny died. He was 80.

In 1999, musician Curtis Mayfield died outside Atlanta at the age of 57.

In 2010, singer Teena Marie died at her home in Pasadena, California. She was 54. Her death was attributed to natural causes.

Today's birthdays: Singer Abdul "Duke" Fakir (fah-KEER') of The Four Tops is 87. "America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh is 77. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 76. Bassist George Porter Junior of The Meters is 75. Humorist David Sedaris is 66. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 60. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 60. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 59. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 55. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 55. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 54. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 52. Actor-singer Jared Leto (LEE'-toh) of 30 Seconds To Mars is 51. Singer Chris Daughtry ("American Idol") is 43. Actor Beth Behrs (BAYRS) ("The Neighborhood," "2 Broke Girls") is 37. Actor Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones") is 36. Actor Eden Sher ("The Middle") is 31. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 30.

