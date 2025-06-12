© 2025 KANW
A plane carrying 244 people bound for London has crashed in India

By Diaa Hadid,
Michel Martin
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:10 AM MDT

An Air India flight with 232 passengers and 12 crew that was bound for London crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad shortly after departure.

