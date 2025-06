The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, currently being deliberated in Congress, includes efforts to roll back a lot of the Inflation Reduction Act. Such moves could see household energy costs go up by hundreds of dollars per year.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Naveena Sadasivam, senior staff writer with our editorial partners at Grist.

