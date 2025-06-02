Violence and chaos hit Palestinians seeking food aid from organization backed by Israel and U.S.

/ Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, June 2, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Gazan health officials say more than 20 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded near an aid distribution site in southern Gaza. Eyewitnesses said they had to flee gunfire. The Israeli military says troops fired warning shots toward “suspects” who approached the aid site run by American security contractors.

We get the latest from NPR’s Aya Batrawy.

