Supreme Court weighs Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship

The Supreme Court has been hearing arguments about President Trump’s executive order trying to end birthright citizenship, which has been paused by numerous federal courts. On Thursday, the court is looking at what kind of power courts have to pause a president’s executive actions.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Kim Wehle, who is a professor at the University of Baltimore Law School and a former assistant US attorney in Washington D.C.

