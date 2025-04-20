© 2025 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump administration cancels the National Climate Assessment

By Rebecca Hersher,
Miles Parks
Published April 20, 2025 at 3:29 PM MDT

The Trump administration has halted work on the National Climate Assessment. It's the most comprehensive source of information about how climate change affects the U.S.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Rebecca Hersher
Rebecca Hersher (she/her) is a reporter on NPR's Science Desk, where she reports on outbreaks, natural disasters, and environmental and health research. Since coming to NPR in 2011, she has covered the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, embedded with the Afghan army after the American combat mission ended, and reported on floods and hurricanes in the U.S. She's also reported on research about puppies. Before her work on the Science Desk, she was a producer for NPR's Weekend All Things Considered in Los Angeles.
See stories by Rebecca Hersher
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks