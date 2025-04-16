© 2025 KANW
Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

What the SAVE Act could mean for Native American voters

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:50 PM MDT
Two people are looking over a clipboard while standing in a gravel parking lot. To their right is a table with a sign that reads “Register Here to Vote,” next to a mobile trailer. In the background is sagebrush leading up to foothills and mountains.
Gustavo Sagrero
/
KUNR Public Radio
Stephanie Acevedo from the Las Vegas Indian Center is helping a voter register for the midterm elections on Tuesday, Oct. 4, near the Pyramid Lake Museum in Nixon, Nev.

The House recently passed legislation to require people to prove they are U.S. citizens when they register to vote. Native American groups, however, argue the proposal, if signed into law, would make it difficult for tribal members.

Supporters of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act argue the bill is needed to ensure noncitizens don’t vote in American elections. Studies and state-level audits have found such cases are rare.

One of the biggest changes outlined in the bill is it would require people to register to vote in person. That means people could no longer register through the mail or online.

That would make it difficult for many tribal members, who live on reservations that are far from cities and highways, said Jacqueline De Leon, a staff attorney with the Native American Rights Fund, and a member of the Isleta Pueblo in New Mexico.

“The nearest election offices for many rural Native Americans can be over 100 miles round trip,” De Leon said. “And in places like Alaska, it could even require hopping on a flight in order to register.”

Voters would also have to show proof of U.S. citizenship, like a passport or birth certificate. De Leon said the bill claims that tribal members could use their Tribal IDs instead, “but Tribal IDs would have to have a place of location of birth on them to qualify. And most, if not all, Tribal IDs don't have that on them.”

Notably, the SAVE Act does face long odds in the Senate, where seven Democrats would have to join Republicans to allow it to proceed to a vote.

Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
