Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

L.A. Fires highlight risk to the built environment across the West

Boise State Public Radio News | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published January 24, 2025 at 5:36 PM MST
FILE - A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope,File)
Ethan Swope
/
FR171736 AP
The tragic L.A. fires have gripped the country. And in the West, many wonder whether their communities could be at similar risk.

The death toll of the historic fires is now over 25, and thousands of structures have been destroyed. Estimated losses are measured in the tens of billions of dollars.

“What played out in L.A. could easily occur in other communities, other cities across the West and even outside the West,” said Kimiko Barrett, the senior wildfire researcher at Montana-based Headwaters Economics.

She said that’s because the confluence of climate change-fueled extreme wildfire and increasing development in the so-called wildland-urban interface (WUI) is not at all unique to L.A. Barrett and others have been arguing more attention needs to be paid to the urban part of the WUI. And that too much emphasis has been placed on interventions in the wildlands – like prescribed fire – as a way to protect structures.

“Wildland fuel treatments are seen as the primary tool to reduce structure loss despite decades of research demonstrating that the conditions of the structures and their immediate surroundings are largely responsible for loss,” a white paper she co-authored last year reads. “This is a community responsibility.”

Barrett advocates for a number of policy changes: fire-safe building codes and zoning regulations at the local level; funding, staffing and technical support for communities at the state and federal levels; and the creation of a federal interagency body to coordinate and support home hardening and other resilience efforts.

“It has to happen at all these scales,” Barrett said.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Murphy Woodhouse
As Boise State Public Radio's Mountain West News Bureau reporter, I try to leverage my past experience as a wildland firefighter to provide listeners with informed coverage of a number of key issues in wildland fire. I’m especially interested in efforts to improve the famously challenging and dangerous working conditions on the fireline.
