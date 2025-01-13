How have displaced older folks fared in the LA fires?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

When the Los Angeles wildfires destroyed homes in recent days, they burned down some people's whole lives, which is especially hard for senior citizens. NPR's Kelly McEvers met some at a shelter.

KELLY MCEVERS, BYLINE: The Westwood Rec Center was one of the first places to open up for people displaced by the Palisades fire. Inside, cots with Red Cross blankets are lined up in the gym for about 120 people. The Red Cross says three-quarters of them are seniors. Phil Brock and Kathy Boole came here to help serve lunch. He's 71. She's 75.

KATHY BOOLE: We're trying to help out as much as we can because so many people need help.

MCEVERS: Kathy and Phil were able to evacuate to a hotel. So far, their houses are OK. Phil used to be the mayor of Santa Monica, right next to Pacific Palisades. He says older people already struggling with their health - and mental health - will struggle more. And the ones who've lived in their homes for the longest stood to lose the most.

PHIL BROCK: I was talking to a couple inside who lost their house. And as I leaned over to touch the mother's shoulder, I said, it's almost like you've lost the museum of your life. And she was like, yeah.

MCEVERS: Then there are the people who didn't own their homes and don't know how to find a new rental, and older people who don't know how to get basic information.

BROCK: One lady said, I don't know if the evacuation order has been lifted. How do I find out?

MCEVERS: Sarah James is 76. She was staying with friends when the Palisades fire started Tuesday night. The friends evacuated. Sarah slept in her car. She saw the fire coming over the hill. Then the ash and smoke got bad.

When did you come here?

SARAH JAMES: This is funny. Because of not sleeping, you lose track.

MCEVERS: You don't know. Yeah. Yeah.

JAMES: Yesterday?

MCEVERS: Yeah.

JAMES: But it seems - you know, a day becomes yearslong.

MCEVERS: I realize Sarah James didn't have permanent housing before the fires. She stayed with people from church or in hotels. She says this is why she's not as attached to her stuff as other people. She would never say that to them. Sarah tells me to talk to her cot mate, Francoise Mira. She lived in her house in Pacific Palisades since she was four. She's 64 now. She says a friend told her when the fire started. At first, she wasn't worried.

FRANCOISE MIRA: And then I might have taken a little bit of a nap. But then, you know, about 4 o'clock, the fire had moved way east. And I could see it in the little space I have between the McMansions, and it was coming down the hill. I had never seen fire there before.

MCEVERS: So Francoise left and came here. A few days later, her neighbor's son sent her a picture of the empty space where the neighbor's house used to be. She thinks that must mean her house is gone, too.

MIRA: I'm about 98% sure.

MCEVERS: Now she says she doesn't know where to start. She has her phone, but she can't log into any of her accounts.

MIRA: My password book is in ashes at home.

MCEVERS: You wrote them down?

MIRA: I wrote it all down. My password book was, like, two inches thick 'cause I've been online since the '90s.

MCEVERS: Right now, she's just focused on the things she can get done. Make sure she can keep her service dog, Puff - other people were separated from their pets - refill the 15 medications she takes every day, get oxygen at night to treat her COPD, take a shower, find a comb.

For NPR News, I'm Kelly McEvers in Los Angeles.

For NPR News, I'm Kelly McEvers in Los Angeles.

