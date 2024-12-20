Couple remembers how they got engaged when Chistmas and Hanukkah fell on the same day

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It's Friday, so it's time for StoryCorps. For the first time in almost two decades, Hanukkah and Christmas will start on the same day. The last time that happened was a special day for Rob Walker and his wife, Erica. They met the year before when Rob noticed Erica at the Blackstone Library in Chicago. He spotted something that gave him an excuse to talk to her. She was wearing a Hamsa necklace, an important symbol in Jewish and Arab cultures.

ROB WALKER: I'm like, excuse me, I couldn't help but notice your necklace. And she lit right up and said, are you Jewish? I'm like, yeah. She's like, me, too. I'm like, oh, my God. Am I really hitting the jackpot here?

ERICA WALKER: (Laughter).

R WALKER: I think I might be hitting the jackpot here. Oh, wow. Could you tell I was interested in you?

E WALKER: Yes.

R WALKER: (Laughter).

E WALKER: But you seemed easy to talk to, genuinely interested.

R WALKER: And then you're like, well, it's been nice talking to you. See you around - doot, doo-doot, doo-doo - and then you walked out of the library. And I was standing there feeling like an idiot. But as I walked up to the doors, I noticed that you were sitting out there on a bench.

E WALKER: Yes.

R WALKER: I had to find some excuse for chasing you down. You know, I did not want to appear stalky. So I pulled out my cellphone, and I faked like I was having an important phone call as I walked out of those library doors. Yes, yes. No, I understand. Look, I know there's a lot of money on the line.

E WALKER: I had no reason to believe this was a ruse. And as the phone call wrapped up, it looked like you were about to leave or go back in. And I heard myself say, wait.

R WALKER: And you waved me over.

E WALKER: My curiosity overtook me. I allowed myself to be open to meeting someone new.

R WALKER: So fast forward...

E WALKER: To 2005. Christmas and Hanukkah coincided that year.

R WALKER: And Kwanza.

E WALKER: Right.

R WALKER: That night, I was playing a show with my buddy's West African dance band. We were playing to a really pack crowd because it's Christmas night, and folks were looking for something to do.

E WALKER: And then you pause the show, and I'm asked to come onstage, and I'm like, oh, my gosh, what in the world is happening? Then I realize my family's here.

R WALKER: (Laughter) None of them were letting on like they knew what was about to unfold with you. And I remember when I asked you to marry me, and you started to cry happy tears. How did I know you were happy? Because of your reaction. When your eyes light up, you mean it. When you smile, there's nothing fraudulent about it. Fast forward to 20 years later, here we are. We've brought two boys into the world as well. And zero regrets, dude.

E WALKER: Yeah.

R WALKER: I love you still.

E WALKER: What a beautiful story we have.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: Erica and Rob Walker for StoryCorps in Chicago. Their interview is archived at the Library of Congress.

