AI pioneer Mustafa Suleyman shares his vision for the future of AI

Mustafa Suleyman has played a pivotal role in the evolution of AI, as co-founder of DeepMind and now as CEO of Microsoft AI. This hour, he reflects on his career and shares his vision for a future.

About Mustafa Suleyman

Mustafa Suleyman is the CEO of Microsoft AI. Previously he cofounded two companies that have been at the forefront of AI development: DeepMind, subsequently acquired by Google, and, more recently, Inflection AI. He is the author of The Coming Wave, a book considering ways humans might maintain control over increasingly powerful technologies. Suleyman is on the board of The Economist and is a senior fellow at The Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School.

