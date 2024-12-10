Supreme Court hears challenge to scope of environmental reviews in Utah oil railway dispute

U.S. Supreme Court justices heard arguments in a case Tuesday over a proposed train line that would bring crude oil in Utah to the national rail network.The suit could have much broader implications by shaking up how government agencies evaluate the environmental effects of proposed projects.

At question is whether the Surface Transportation Board is required to consider indirect environmental impacts of the Uinta Basin Railway, a proposed 88-mile rail expansion, in its review of the project. The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requires the government to examine environmental impacts of proposed actions and management decisions before signing off on them.

Eagle County, Colo. and environmental groups including the Center for Biological Diversity fought the environmental review and the D.C. Circuit Court agreed to throw out the approval, saying that it did not adequately study several potential harms. Those included upstream and downstream consequences, such as increased oil drilling in the Uinta Basin, the risk that the crude oil could spill into the Colorado River and the pollution from refining the oil in Gulf Coast communities.

Utah's Seven County Infrastructure Coalition and a railway company, Uinta Basin Railway LLC, appealed the decision and took it to the Supreme Court, arguing that those environmental effects are outside of the area of the project and don’t fall under the scope of the Transportation Board’s purview.

“When you lose sight of the project itself, and you start thinking about, ‘Okay, well, you know this is going to lead to this, and it's going to lead to this, and might lead to this,” attorney Paul Clement explained to justices on Tuesday, “then it takes you way outside the lane of this agency, and you make them consider things that are just not their job at all.”

However, Eagle County, Colo., where the oil cars would pass through, along with several environmental groups argue that the agency did have an obligation to consider those factors. That’s because, under NEPA, agencies must consider the “reasonably foreseeable” effects of a proposal, argued their attorney William Jay.

As the entire purpose of the project is to transport waxy crude oil, “it follows that the board would at least consider what the environmental consequences of doing so would be,” Jay said.

Now, the Supreme Court will decide how wide-ranging environmental reviews of proposed projects can be. Environmental lawyers say if the justices rule in the rail developers' favor, it could weaken NEPA, a bedrock environmental law, by limiting the scope of agency reviews.

“It could have quite a dramatic effect,” said Jamie Pleune, an associate research professor at the University of Utah and a member of the school’s Wallace Stegner environmental law center. "It would limit the ability of the agency to actually consider the effect of the project on society as a whole.”

A decision in the case is expected next year.

