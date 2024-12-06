K-pop star Rosé discusses finding her own voice and her first solo album

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Rose is a member of the biggest K-pop girl group in the world, BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK: (Singing) BLACKPINK. Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah.

BLACKPINK: (Singing) How you like that? You going to like that, that, that, that.

BLACKPINK: (Singing) Let's kill this love, yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: Rose auditioned at the age of 15. Then she had to serve as a trainee for four years, sort of a K-pop bootcamp, before she made her debut with BLACKPINK. Now she's 27, and Rose is releasing a solo album for the first time. It's called "Rosie."

ROSE: (Singing) Tell me that I'm special. Tell me I look pretty. Tell me I'm a little angel, sweetheart of your city. Say what I'm dying to hear because I'm dying to hear you.

MARTÍNEZ: This is the first song on the album, "Number One Girl." She says the lyrics came pouring out of her one day after she'd attended a fancy, star-studded event.

ROSE: And I was supposed to feel very, very special, but interestingly enough, I felt very empty that night. And I found myself back at the hotel room. I ended up scrolling through the internet, just hurting myself.

MARTÍNEZ: That's always dangerous, scrolling through the internet (laughter).

ROSE: Yes, very dangerous. The next day, I walked up to the studio. And everyone asked me what kind of - how I had been. And I mean, there was nothing else to say, but it was like, I'm terrible. And they were like damn, you know, when you ask somebody - how was your day? - and they give you, like, the worst answer. I was just like, yeah, I just want to write a song that is just disgustingly honest.

MARTÍNEZ: Why is honesty disgusting? Why would honesty be disgusting?

ROSE: I think sometimes it can be a bit disgusting because sometimes I think I feel like I want to be the girl who, like, promotes self-confidence and, like, don't listen to what people say, but it wasn't like that at all. I was searching for validation, and that was part of me that day.

ROSE: (Singing) Tell me that you need. Tell me that I'm loved. Tell me that I'm worth it and that I'm enough. I need it, and I don't know why, this late at night.

MARTÍNEZ: OK, your parents are from South Korea. You were born in New Zealand but then grew up in Australia, right? And when you were around - what? - 15 years old, right around that time, that's when you signed with YG Entertainment in South Korea. So tell me about going, in a weird way, in a circle back to your parents' cultural roots. Because you know what that reminds me of? It reminds me of Selena, the Tejano singer Selena...

ROSE: Oh.

MARTÍNEZ: ...Who was popular in Mexico before she became popular anywhere else. And that's where her parents were from. So tell me about that kind of circular journey.

ROSE: We spoke Korean at home, and so Korean culture was always part of our family. And, like, also every Sunday, we'd go to a Korean church. So I thought I understood the culture very well. But I remember when I flew to Korea at 16 - 15, 16, that's when I started to learn that, like, I had so much to learn about the culture. And so it was a bit of a struggle the first four years, I would say.

MARTÍNEZ: Like what? What was the biggest thing?

ROSE: Respect. I felt like I understood how to be respectful in Korea, but there were so many more layers to it once I got there. But I got my way through it, and I survived (laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, seems like you did. So, OK, you collaborated with Bruno Mars on a song that's really pretty much everywhere right now, "APT."

ROSE: (Singing) Don't you want me like I want you, baby? Don't you need me like I need you now? Sleep tomorrow, but tonight, go crazy. All you go to do is just meet me at the APT, APT. APT, APT. APT, APT. APT, APT. APT, APT.

MARTÍNEZ: Tell us what that means. Tell us what APT means.

ROSE: APT is - so it's apartment. Apateu means apartment in Korean, and I guess apartment shortened in English is APT. APT is a Korean drinking game. And so it was inspired from, like, a night I was teaching my friends at the studio one day how to play a Korean drinking game. They seemed to love it so much, so I jokingly said that we should write a song about it.

MARTÍNEZ: A drinking game that I have played because I grew up in Koreatown in Los Angeles.

ROSE: Wait, what?

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, I mean, I was born in downtown LA, but I grew up in Koreatown. I'd go out to bars (laughter) in Koreatown when I was of age, when I was of age.

ROSE: Yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: And that game would be played.

ROSE: That's cool.

ROSE: Hey. So now you know the game. Are you ready? Because I'm coming to get you - get you, get you. (Singing) Hold on, hold on...

MARTÍNEZ: So how much creative control do you have over what you do in BLACKPINK as opposed to this album? I mean, I'm assuming that it's probably - you probably have more freedom with what you're doing now as opposed to being in a group.

ROSE: But I think eventually, as we evolved as BLACKPINK, we were very vocal about our opinions. And our producer, Teddy, would always make sure it was a collaborative work. And we were all part of the creating process. But when I'm by myself, it's like entirely me, so that is a big difference.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. So you've pretty much been working nonstop since you were a teenager. And then with this album coming out, when do you foresee any moments for yourself?

ROSE: That's a good question because I think it's a bit more challenging for me to know how to take a break because I've been so trained to just know how to work all the time (laughter). Learning and knowing how to rest is my next homework because I've never really been taught how to do it. And I have learned that, you know, it's something that's very necessary in order for me to even work long-term. So, you know, I'm learning.

MARTÍNEZ: I mean, do you think that this album changes the dynamic when all of you get back together, if you get back together? I mean, is that something that...

ROSE: Yeah, we definitely are.

MARTÍNEZ: You are? OK, OK.

ROSE: I think it'll be for the better. Like, I think we're all creatives and we're all people who need to just be inspired sometimes. And we were stuck - not stuck, but we were working with each other for like - I've known them for like over 12 years. And so it was about time. We should go out, explore, do everything we want and need to do. And if we get back together, it's going to be better than ever, which I believe it's going to be. So I'm very excited to get back with the girls.

MARTÍNEZ: Cool. That's Rose. Her first solo album is called "Rosie." Thank you very much for making the time for us.

ROSE: Perfect. Thank you so much.

ROSE: (Singing) Back then, when I was running out of your place, I said I never want to see your face. I meant I couldn't wait to see it again. We were toxic to the end. Because even when I...

