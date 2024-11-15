© 2024 KANW
Why you need to see a total solar eclipse before you die

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranKatie Monteleone
Published November 15, 2024 at 9:25 AM MST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Making sense of the sun

Science journalist David Baron is an umbraphile, an eclipse chaser. He says a solar eclipse is the ultimate experience of awe--a reminder of our profound relationship with the sun.

About David Baron

David Baron is a science journalist and author of American Eclipse: A Nation's Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World and The Beast in the Garden. He has formerly served as science correspondent for NPR and as chair in astrobiology at the Library of Congress.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fio Geiran and edited by Katie Monteleone. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Fiona Geiran
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.