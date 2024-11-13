How will the Trump administration affect efforts to fight global pandemics?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

When the next pandemic strikes, will the world be better prepared? Representatives from nearly every country have been working for the past two years to answer that question. Experts are hashing out a global cooperation treaty in Geneva this week and speculating about how much Donald Trump's reelection could affect their work. Here's NPR's Gabrielle Emanuel.

GABRIELLE EMANUEL, BYLINE: There's been a lot of pressure on negotiators to hurry up and finish the pandemic treaty before the end of the year, before the Biden administration is out of office. But they've just decided not to bow to that pressure. Anne-Claire Amprou co-chairs the negotiating body and spoke at a press conference this week in Geneva.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANNE-CLAIRE AMPROU: We are creating a new system. So it takes time, and it's very, very complex.

EMANUEL: Many global health experts say to postpone finalizing the treaty until next year, when Trump is in office, is to postpone it forever. Larry Gostin is with Georgetown Law.

LARRY GOSTIN: President-elect Trump will completely torpedo the negotiations.

EMANUEL: He says, under Biden...

GOSTIN: The United States has really been the glue. They're the one trusted agent, both in Africa and particularly in the European Union.

EMANUEL: Biden's approach has been that cooperating internationally to prevent and control outbreaks keeps everyone, including the U.S., more safe. But some Republicans in the House and Senate think the pandemic treaty could threaten American sovereignty. President Trump is also skeptical. Last year, on his Instagram account, he posted this video.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: The draft treaty would require the United States to send vast quantities of medical supplies to other countries in the event of another pandemic

EMANUEL: Trump envisions an America First approach. It would prioritize domestic investment over support for global health. For example, during his first administration, Trump moved to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization and halt funding. In his Instagram post, he says he'll do the same this time.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: The United States will withdraw from the corrupt World Health Organization.

EMANUEL: The U.S. is the single biggest or to the WHO and to global health more broadly. Nina Schwalbe heads the think tank Spark Street Advisors. If the U.S. steps back from funding, she says, it will create a black hole.

NINA SCHWALBE: Every organization now is trying to see how they can fill that black hole. The field of global health is in existential crisis.

EMANUEL: Those in global health say they don't foresee Trump's position changing, but their hope is if cuts come, they come slowly and not overnight.

Gabrielle Emanuel, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

