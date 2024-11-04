© 2024 KANW
Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

Should voters be required to present photo ID at the polls? Nevada will decide in November.

Nevada Public Radio | By Yvette Fernandez
Published November 4, 2024 at 10:02 AM MST
People stand in line in front of a brown building. In the foreground is a blurry sign that reads "Vote" and "Bumoto", which means "vote" in Tagalog.
John Locher
/
Associated Press
People wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. One of the issues on the 2024 ballot is whether Nevada should require voters to present ID when they vote in person. Currently, there are no ID requirements for in-person voting in the state.

A Nevada ballot measure asks voters if they would support additional requirements for in-person voting, including presenting government-issued photo IDs. It also asks for additional identifying information for those who mail their ballots, such as providing the last four digits of a driver’s license or social security numbers.

The measure, Question 7 on the November ballot, is supported by Republicans and conservatives.

But Athar Haseebullah, Executive Director of the ACLU of Nevada, opposes additional voting restrictions, adding that voting ID requirements are completely different than ID laws imposed to purchase items like liquor or cigarettes.

“There's no constitutional right to buy beer, there's no constitutional right to buy cigarettes,” Haseebullah said. “There is a constitutional right to vote. We don't think voting rights should be infringed upon.”

Haseebullah also said low-income, tribal and rural voters could be affected if the state does not provide a means to obtain free IDs.

Other opponents like Quentin Savwoir, President of NAACP Nevada, say voters already must provide an ID when registering to vote. Nevada also has a signature verification system.

“We should be looking for ways to increase voter turnout than to suppress it,” Savwoir. “And voter ID laws do the exact opposite.”

Colorado has passed measures to improve access to voting, including providing ballots in different languages. Wyoming has increased restrictions by requiring IDs to be presented during in-person voting.

Haseebullah predicts if this measure passes in Nevada, it will be challenged in court.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Yvette Fernandez
Yvette Fernandez is the regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. She joined Nevada Public Radio in September 2021.
