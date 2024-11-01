Grizzly 399 wasn’t your average bear. She got a rare farewell — by cremation

Federal wildlife officials spread the ashes of world-famous bear 399 on Friday in Grand Teton National Park.

The cremation marks a rare move.

Typically grizzly bears killed by cars are left in the forest, moved to a landfill, or stuffed and put on display in museums, visitor centers or ranger stations. But 399, who was hit by a car on Oct. 23 , wasn’t your typical bear.

She was known as the oldest reproducing female grizzly in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Fans like photographer Syler Peralta-Ramos said they’re relieved she was cremated.

“We were all really worried that she would kind of become a trophy of sorts,” Peralta-Ramos said. “It would have felt wrong for her to be kind of mounted in that kind of way.”

Syler Peralta-Ramos Grizzly bear 399 with four of her cubs. Born in 1996, she is believed to have given birth to at least 18 cubs through her lifetime.



Ultimately, a small group of federal wildlife staff spread 399’s ashes in several locations in the Pilgrim Creek area, where she spent much of her 28 years. The group shared memories and personal reflections of their time observing and learning from 399, according to a Grand Teton National Park representative.

Peralta-Ramos said he was surprised officials gave her this special treatment.

“I think a lot of us were expecting them to keep that hard line that no animal is treated differently than another,” he said.

Joseph Szuszwalak, a spokesperson with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which made the decision, said this was a unique situation.

“No one on our staff can recall cremating a grizzly,” he said via email, adding his agency typically moves bear carcasses deeper into the words to prevent further conflicts.

Jack Bayles, who runs the Team 399 Facebook page with his wife, Gina, said he initially thought 399’s ashes should be permanently interred in an outdoor courtyard in a Grand Teton National Park visitor center, with a statue of her above.

“But I came around to the opinion that bringing her back home, bringing her back to Pilgrim Mountain, Pilgrim Creek, was a more fitting end,” he said.

The couple has visited the national park several times since 399 passed and said it has felt “empty” without her. Gina said having her ashes in the park could change that.

“That'll be something interesting for me to see when I go up to the Pilgrim Creek area,” she said, ”if it kind of feels full again.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.