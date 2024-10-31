Voters 50 and older are expected to play a big part in the election, a new poll finds

People 50 and older represent the most consistent voting bloc and a new poll shows they overwhelmingly say they are “extremely motivated” to cast their ballot.

In battleground states, including Nevada and Arizona, AARP said pocketbook issues are the No. 1 concern for older voters, regardless of political party.

In its most recent poll, more than 80% of voters between the ages of 50 and 64 who are still working are extremely concerned about Social Security, which will become their primary source of income. Pollster Bob Ward said 69% say their second concern is the cost of housing.

“It's right up there with family care-giving, it’s ahead of the cost of prescription drugs,” Ward said. “And so, the cost of housing is a big issue.”

The study also showed 16% of older voters in battleground states are “split voters.” While there are some partisan issues like immigration, overall, older voters are focused on economic issues like Social Security, family care-giving and housing costs. Ward also said AARP’s latest survey among battle-ground states shows they are also willing to vote based on issues not political partisanship.

“You’re talking about almost 10%

of the total electorate that’s splitting tickets,” he said. “The issues that really motivate those ticket-splitters over age 50 tend to be those personal economic issues.”

Voters over 64 are less likely to split their vote. Older Latino voters are also more partisan.

