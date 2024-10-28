© 2024 KANW
Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

Tribal leaders want white-colored animals protected internationally

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hanna Merzbach
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:26 PM MDT
Three Native American men stand on a stage outside, wearing feather headdresses. They're in front of an alter with buffalo skulls and other artifacts. On the right is a printed photo of the white buffalo calf.
Hanna Merzbach
/
Wyoming Pubic Media
Lakota leader Arvol Looking Horse (center) stands with his grandson, Ota Bluehorse (left), and his son, Stanley Bluehorse Junior (right) near Hebgen Lake in West Yellowstone. They were gathered to name the white bison calf born in June. Looking Horse is now calling for all white animals to be protected.

A rare white bison calf was born in Yellowstone National Park last summer. Now, the idea of protecting such animals is gaining support among conservationists and tribal communities.

Phil Two Eagle, who’s Sicangu Lakota, believes the white bison calf — even rarer because it has a black nose and eyes — fulfills a tribal prophecy. He said it’s both a blessing and a warning of future disasters.

“We need to get ready for something that's coming,” Two Eagle said. “It means that we need to pray.”

And Two Eagle believes more white animals could be born around the world as “messengers.”

So, tribes and conservation leaders have banded together to get the animals recognized as sacred internationally. They first passed a resolution at this summer’s 12th World Wilderness Congress.

Next fall, they plan to present that resolution to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a global organization which can influence the United Nations.

“It’s really hard to influence the United Nations as individuals,” said Amy Lewis, the leader of this year’s World Wilderness Congress, who equated the white bison to a “charismatic megafauna.”

The goal is to present a recommendation to protect all white animals at a UN biodiversity conference in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the Yellowstone white bison calf hasn’t been spotted since June, according to the national park. A Lakota spiritual leader dubbed it “Wakan Gli,” which means “return sacred,” but it’s unclear if it’s still alive. As many as 25% of bison calves die in their first year.

Dallas Gudgell, vice president of bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, said that doesn’t change the message: We need to take a pause to reconsider our relationship with nature.

“The message is clear,” Gudgell said. “We're at a crossroads. Where do we want to go from here?”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
