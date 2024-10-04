Will future robot helpers be welcoming or hostile? It may all hinge on how they move

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Augmenting Humans.

A future filled with robot helpers sounds unsettling. But robot choreographer Catie Cuan says teaching machines to move more gracefully can help us feel more comfortable.

About Catie Cuan

Catie Cuan is an artist, engineer and award-winning robot choreographer whose work explores the beauty, magic and unintended consequences of giving AI a robot body. Cuan is also the CEO of Zenie, a venture-backed consumer AI startup, an artist-in-residence at the San Francisco Exploratorium, and a postdoc in computer science at Stanford.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

