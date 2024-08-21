© 2024 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

Many Americans support ‘mass deportation’, but the economic effects could be detrimental

Nevada Public Radio | By Yvette Fernandez
Published August 21, 2024 at 1:27 PM MDT
A large crowd of people stretch into a long line down a tree-lined boulevard. They are mostly wearing white shirts and holding up a few signs.
Julie Jacobson
/
Associated Press
Demonstrators march down Las Vegas Boulevard during an immigration rally in Las Vegas. A recent Axios poll shows 51% of Americans support mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, but economists warn that such a deportation could be bad for the economy.

An Axios poll taken in the spring shows 51% of voters support the idea of mass deportation. But the cost of deporting an estimated 11 million people is astronomical. More significantly, experts say it would hurt the economy.

Dr. Pia Orrenius is a Labor Economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Migration “boosts economic growth with little effect on inflation,” Orrenius said. Instead, a better solution is overhauling the work visa process.

“That can also be addressed with more high-skilled immigration which has a very large positive fiscal impact. Even low-skilled immigrants have a positive impact at the Federal level,” explained Orrenius.

Orrenius said low-skilled immigrants are a short-term burden at the local level but also fill jobs Americans shun, such as custodial work, groundskeeping, and dangerous jobs.

One way to overhaul the system is to re-prioritize the work visa system by focusing more on job skills rather than on granting one visa per family, which she said ultimately prevents some people from being able to work.

“So you have these high-skilled immigrants who come in,” Orrenius said. “They give a visa typically to the man. And the wife is also a high-skilled professional and she’s not able to work.”

Western cities which have seen significant immigrant booms include Denver and Las Vegas.

A recent study by the Taxation and Economic Policy think tank estimates undocumented immigrants paid nearly $100 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2022. And, it estimates they would contribute over $40 billion more a year if there was a more effective and streamlined work authorization process.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Yvette Fernandez
Yvette Fernandez is the regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. She joined Nevada Public Radio in September 2021.
See stories by Yvette Fernandez