© 2024 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Peace talks in Geneva aim to end Sudan's civil war

By Jonaki Mehta,
Katia RiddleAri Shapiro
Published August 16, 2024 at 2:55 PM MDT

TK HOST talks with US Special Envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello, about peace talks aimed at ending the Sudanese civil war, which has led to famine in parts of the country.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro