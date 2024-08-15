The News Roundup - International

Two military groups have been at war for 16 months in Sudan, each trying to take control of the country. The war has created the world’s largest displacement crisis with nearly 11 million people forced to flee their homes. More than 2 million have left the country entirely.

The past week and a half saw a dramatic shift in Russia’s war on Ukraine.Heading into the summer, Russia was grinding down Ukraine’s defenses and making advances in the eastern part of the country.But last week, Ukraine dealt a major counterblow when its military launched a surprise attack into Russia. By Monday, Ukraine reported that it controlled nearly 400 square miles in Russia’s Kursk region.

On Wednesday the World Health Organization declared mpox a global health emergency. Mpox was first identified in humans in 1970. But two years ago, scientists confirmed the virus could be spread from person to person through sex, with outbreaks in more than 70 countries that had not previously reported its presence.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

