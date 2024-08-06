Western voters support stronger protections for sage grouse habitat, survey shows

In a poll of more than 600 Western voters, 9 in 10 said protecting greater sage grouse habitat on public lands is very or somewhat important, according to a report from Pew Charitable Trusts, which commissioned market research firm Ipsos to conduct the survey.

Many Western voeters also think stronger federal protections would drive more business and tourism to their communities, said Laurel Williams, an environmental policy specialist at Pew.

“Stronger protections not only would help the sage grouse, but would also help economic development from things like outdoor recreation, hunting, wildlife viewing and camping,” Williams said.

The survey comes as the Bureau of Land Management works on updating its sage grouse conservation plans across 10 Western states. The agency is now considering how climate change – like rising temperatures and drought – are harming the bird’s sagebrush habitat. Covering tens of millions of acres, the sagebrush steppe is also home to mule deer, pronghorn, pygmy rabbits and more than 350 other species,

“We hope that they can look at this and understand really where the public is, and that there is strong support for protecting sage grouse habitat,” Williams said. “And for really strengthening the plans to really make sure that we can stop the decline of the sage grouse.”

In the spring, the BLM outlined six options. A final plan is expected this fall.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.