Why we love watching sports

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Sports psychology for everyday life

Why do some sports have legions of fans, while others—particularly women's sports—get ignored? Writer Kate Fagan says it comes down to storytelling and mythology, and whose stories get told.

About Kate Fagan

Kate Fagan is a sports journalist and writer. She's the author of several books, including Hoop Muses: An Insider’s Guide to Pop Culture and the (Women’s) Game, and What Made Maddy Run .

She previously worked at ESPN as a reporter and commentator and at the Philadelphia Inquirer as a beat writer for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. She is also a former basketball player.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Kate Fagan

Related TED Talk: The exploitation of US college athletes

Related NPR Links

Sports - NPR

We recommend three great sports documentaries

No, running won’t make you infertile. 8 sexist myths women runners disproved

Copyright 2024 NPR