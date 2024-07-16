© 2024 KANW
Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

Wildfires are no longer quiet at night, according to new research

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hanna Merzbach
Published July 16, 2024 at 5:29 PM MDT
Flames are everywhere at night with some firefighters working.
Kyle Miller
/
Wyoming Hotshots, USFS
Night operations on the Pine Gulch Fire in Colorado in 2020.

Wildfires are increasingly gaining steam overnight in North America, taxing firefighting resources. New research says drought conditions may be the main driver.

“Active day, quiet night” has long been the common understanding of how fires burn. Frontline responders would use the cooler nights to recoup – until recently.

“They don't have the time to drink water or to fall asleep,” said Kaiwei Luo, a researcher at the University of Alberta and an author of the study published in the journal Nature.

After studying satellite data for thousands of fires over several years, Luo said flames now often stay strong after dark.

His research shows that about 20% of large wildfires in recent years burned overnight. That number went up to 35% in mountainous areas.

The region is in a record-breaking megadrought, and Luo said dry conditions are overpowering the effects of nighttime cooling and leading to more extreme fires.

Drought can also come after heat waves, Luo said, like has been seen with the Shelly Fire in Northern California, which is currently burning more than 15,000 acres.

“The warmed-up temperature can suck the moisture or water from vegetation,” Luo said, meaning there’s a lot of dry fuel to burn.

Luo added that with more fires burning 24/7, fire responders will need more resources, people and equipment.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
