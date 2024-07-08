Federal government proposes the first national heat protection standards for workers

Extreme heat temperatures are affecting much of our region. Southern Nevada temperatures has been holding steady at over 110 degrees. Even Boise, Idaho has had triple-digit heat recently. On July 2, the federal government proposed the first national heat protection standards for workers.

The new federal guidelines call for minimum standards like access to water and shade, as well as an acclimation period for new workers.

Some states in our region are developing federally approved plans to protect workers, said Victoria Carreon, with the Division of Industrial Relations in Nevada.

“Every employer should be already taking responsibility and looking at their workplace and determining how to keep their workplace and determining how to keep their workers safe from possible heat exposure,” said Carreon.

More than half of states have federally approved worker protection plans, but the new heat standards would need to be added.

Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming’s plans would cover most private sector workers as well as state and local government workers. Idaho and Colorado operate under federal guidelines that cover most private sector workers but exempt state and local government workers.

Interestingly, Carreon says the majority of complaints come from indoor workers.

“And I don't think we have a full understanding of why the complaints come more from indoor workers than from outdoor workers but we certainly know that the heat hazards are present in both cases,” said Carreon.

Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming are establishing heat plans that cover private sector workers as well as state and local government workers. Idaho and Colorado operate under federal guidelines that cover private sector workers but exempt state and local government workers.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.