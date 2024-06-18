The 1A Movie Club sees ‘The Color Purple’ (Rebroadcast)

The 2023 film version of “The Color Purple” caused a stir. And so we’re bringing our conversation about it to you again this Juneteenth.

The film is an adaptation of the 2005 Broadway musical, which is an adaptation of the hit 1985 movie and Alice Walker’s 1982 novel. And so far, it’s a box office success. It was the biggest Christmas Day opening for a movie since 2009, and the second biggest Dec. 25 opening ever.

The story of ‘The Color Purple’ highlights the resilience and sisterhood of Black women, and it is well-known and well-loved. And with layers – and decades – of material to sift through, how do you update the story while still leaving that legacy intact?

