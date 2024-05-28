Sickle cell patients navigate gray area between pressure and advice over reproductive health

Doctors are pressuring patients with sickle cell disease into unwanted sterilizations. That’s the finding of a new investigation from our editorial partner, STAT.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with reporter Eric Boodman about what dozens of women have shared about their experiences.

Editor’s note: If you believe you have experienced reproductive coercion or questionable consent, Eric Boodman wants to hear your story. You can reach him at Eric.boodman@globe.com.

