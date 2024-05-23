© 2024 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Threats against Arizona Republican election official result in prosecution

Published May 23, 2024 at 7:40 AM MDT
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. (Courtesy of James Gonzalez)
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. (Courtesy of James Gonzalez)

A federal task force to hold people accountable for threatening and harassing election workers has had few successful prosecutions so far. It can be difficult to get cases like these to the finish line because of First Amendment protections. But a few of the people who have been sentenced so far have all targeted the same election official in Arizona.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Stephen Richer, Maricopa County Recorder, about keeping himself and his staff safe in an election year.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR