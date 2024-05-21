The ICC moves to prosecute both Israel and Hamas

According to President Biden and House Speaker Mike Johnson,the International Criminal Court’s efforts to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is both“outrageous”and “disgraceful.”

Karim Khan, prosecutorof the International Criminal court, is also seeking to charge Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Hamas chiefYahya Sinwar, the Hamas chief in Gaza, Hamas military commander MohammedDeif, andIsmailHaniyeh, the leader of the group’s political bureau. The Hamas leadersarenowwanted for crimes of extermination, murder, hostage-taking, rape, sexualassaultand torture.

This is new legal territory for the ICC. The court hasneversoughtto prosecute a major U.S. ally or the leader of a democratic country.And thepoliticalbacklash over this move is building.

