More salaried workers will get overtime pay with new Biden administration rules
This week the Biden administration expanded overtime pay requirements to include more salaried workers. Starting in July workers making $44,000 a year or less qualify. And starting in January workers making about $59,000 or less will qualify.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan about the expansion in overtime pay.
