What defines Latino identity in the U.S.?

64 million Latinos live in the U.S.

It’s a population bigger than any Spanish-speaking country in the world except Mexico.

Today, On Point: What defines American-Latino identity?

Guest

Maria Arana, author of the new book “LatinoLand: A Portrait of America’s Largest and Least Understood Minority.” Former literary director of the Library of Congress.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.