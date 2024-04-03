Marion County Record newspaper files lawsuit after police raid

The Marion County Record in Kansas has filed a federal First Amendment lawsuit charging that the mayor and local law enforcement wanted payback for coverage critical of them. The newspaper made national headlines last year after local law enforcement raided its offices, seizing computers and reporters’ phones.

Marion County Record owner Eric Meyer joins host Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.