Mothers and children experiencing ‘severe anxiety’ at border camps

After a recent trip to migrant camps along the U.S.-Mexico border, a mental health expert is sharing her observations to better inform how policymakers and advocates understand the challenges facing asylum seekers.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Luz Garcini, an assistant professor of psychological sciences at Rice University.

