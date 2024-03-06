The 2024 Super Tuesday down ballot hoedown

Millions of Americans finished primary voting yesterday acrossmore than a dozen states – solidifying some of the matchups we’llbe watching come November.

President Donald Trump celebrated hisprimary wins –getting much closerto becoming the GOP nominee.

Nikki Haley didwin Vermont’s delegates but after numerous defeats elsewhere, has decided to bow out of the presidential race.

But there were other races on the ballot yesterday, andthat’sour focus for the hour: the races that aren’t the president.

What happened at the state and local levels yesterday? How will it impact the issues that affect Americans everyday? We’ll turn to our panel of experts.

