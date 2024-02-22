© 2024 KANW
Ukraine aid is at a standstill. What does that mean for the war?

Published February 22, 2024 at 7:09 AM MST
Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunner of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar holds a cat from his position in the direction of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It’s been nearly two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, With Putin’s forces making strategic gains in the eastern part of the country, there’s increasing international pressure for the U.S. to step up its military aid. 

America has provided more than$47 billionin support to Ukraine since the war began. But a new packageof aid is stalled in Congress. Last week, the Senate passed a foreign aid package that included$61 billion forUkraine. That was blocked by the Republican-controlled House which insisted itinclude a border security package.

We hear from NPR’s Ukraine bureau chief about the situation on the frontlines.

