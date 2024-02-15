The News Roundup - International

The world is watching the 2024 presidential election, wondering how one of the world’s dominant superpowers will conduct itself in the coming years. America’s political turmoil ishot conversation at the Munich Security Conference.

U.S. allies are wondering if they can count on the U.S. following former President Donald Trump’s remarks last week suggesting he wouldn’t come to the aid of Europe in the event of a Russian invasion.

Israel attacked Rafah Sunday evening, killing many Palestinians who had fled to the city to seek shelter from the shelling in Gaza.

In South America, Guyana has accused Venezuela ofviolating international lawin a dispute over a swath of oil-rich territory.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

