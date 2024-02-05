© 2024 KANW
Taylor Swift makes history at the 2024 Grammy Awards

By Leila Fadel,
Mandalit del Barco
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:05 AM MST

Taylor Swift became the first artist ever to win the Grammy for album of the year four times. In doing that, she surpassed Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Leila Fadel
Mandalit del Barco
