The Great Salt Lake is drying up. Can it be saved?

Utah’s Great Salt Lake. It’s the largest Salt Lake in the western hemisphere. But it’s drying up, fast.

In the 1980s, the lake covered more than 3,000 square miles.

By 2021, it covered barely 950 square miles. Meaning, the lake could disappear entirely in just five years.

“When you look at the state of saline lakes around the world the percentage of what lakes have survived is zero, zero. So, we have a monumental task before us,” Terry Tempest Williams says.

This isn’t just an environmental catastrophe in the making. Utah’s economy and public health are at risk. It could be a religious and spiritual loss too.

“Are we doing enough? The answer is absolutely not, right. I mean, we needed a plan 20 years ago,” Ben Abbot says. “It’s a question of can we accelerate fast enough? And I actually believe that that we can.”

Today, On Point: Utah’s Great Salt Lake. Can it be saved?

Guests

Terry Tempest Williams, a writer who lives in Utah and grew up near the Great Salt Lake. Harvard Divinity School writer-in-residence. Author of a NYT op-ed “I Am Haunted by What I Have Seen at Great Salt Lake.”

Ben Abbott, professor of ecology at Brigham Young University. One of the lead authors of the BYU report “Emergency measures needed to rescue Great Salt Lake from ongoing collapse.”

Also Featured

Mike Prather, a naturalist at Owens Lake in California.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

