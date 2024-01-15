The Iowa caucuses recap

The Iowa caucuses are underway — and the stakes are high as voters head to the polls in record-breaking cold and snow.

It’s the first contest in the Republican presidential primary. Donald Trump maintains a lead among GOP voters. And according to a new poll, Republican county chairs in Iowa feel the same.

What do the results of the Iowa caucus tell us about the right’s playing field this election season? And what have we learned from the 2020 Democratic caucus?

