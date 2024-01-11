APS Board Selects Superintendent Semi-Finalists

The board will interview the four semi-finalists virtually on January 16 to determine who moves on as finalists before public forums.

Four semi-finalists emerged from the list of two dozen local and national educators who last month submitted their applications for the top job of APS superintendent.

The semi-finalists are:



Thomas Ahart, Des Moines, IA, former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, now a consultant with the Council of the Great City Schools

Mason Bellamy, Clarksville, TN, Chief of Academics and Schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools

Gabriella Durán Blakey, Albuquerque, Chief of Operations Officer, Albuquerque Public Schools

Channell Segura, Albuquerque, Chief of Schools, Albuquerque Public Schools

The APS Board of Education will meet in executive session on January 16 to interview the semi-finalists and choose finalists.

“This is a critical decision and a great opportunity for the board and community,” said Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education President Danielle Gonzales. “The futures of our children depend on finding an accomplished educator who prioritizes student learning and social-emotional wellness and commits to the strategic plan to make it all happen. We need to hear from our students, staff, families, and communities and encourage everyone to attend our January 30 public forums to meet the superintendent finalists and provide input.”

APS staff and the public will have the opportunity to meet the finalists in several public forums scheduled for Tuesday, January 30 at theBerna Facio Professional Development ComplexExternal link, 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE:

9 a.m. - noon: Public Town Hall featuring a student panel and pre-submitted questions for the superintendent finalists



5 - 5:45 p.m.: APS Employee Forum where finalists will be asked questions pre-submitted by teachers and staff

6 -8 p.m.: General Public Forum where finalists will introduce themselves and answer pre-submitted questions

You may submit a question for the superintendent finalistshereExternal link no later than January 26.

The board is scheduled to meet in executive session on Wednesday, January 31 to interview the finalists. The new superintendent will replace Superintendent Scott Elder, who will be leaving APS when his contract expires on June 30.