Children in Gaza are facing increasing rates of disease and malnutrition

Israel’s war with Hamas has left millions displaced and thousands dead in Gaza.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza is reporting around 23,000 deaths, with 70 percent of those being women and children.

Children are also facing high rates of malnutrition and disease.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is visiting Israel this week. In his fourth visit to the Middle East since October 7th, he said a United Nations assessment mission to north Gaza has been planned, to survey the damage and plan for the return of displaced Palestinians.

We check in with Steve Sosebee, founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and HEAL Palestine about how non-profits in Gaza are reaching children in need.

