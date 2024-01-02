2024 is the year of the ballot box

2024 is going to be a historic year for elections all around the world.

According to The Economist, 76 countries will be heading to the polls, that’s more than half of the world’s population. That of course includes the United States, as well as places like Brazil, Mexico, and the members of the E.U.

But not every election will be free and fair. Russia’s authoritarian reign will likely not come to an end, but the stakes are high in Taiwan where the presidential election could set the tone for relations with China.

2024 will be a test of the state of democracy in the world today. We highlight some of the most consequential contests.

