'The Great Money Reset' explores how to make a major life change without breaking the bank

Find a book excerpt here.

We revisit host Robin Young’s January 2023 conversation with business analyst Jill Schlesinger.

In her book “The Great Money Reset: Change Your Work, Change Your Wealth, Change Your Life” Schlesinger explains how to stay on secure financial footing while making major life and/or career changes. The book comes out in paperback later this month.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.