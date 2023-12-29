© 2023 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Best of 2023: Alt.Latino's top songs

Published December 29, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST
A person listens to music with headphones. (Getty Images)
A person listens to music with headphones. (Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with the hosts of NPR’s Alt.Latino, Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras, about their favorite 2023 tracks from Rawayana, Maria José Llergo and beyond.

Alt.Latino’s top songs of 2023

Hora Loca” by Rawayana, Monsieur Perin

Mercedes Sosa” by Susan Alcorn and Septeto del Sur

Gracias a a Vida” by Magos Herrera

TANTO TIEMPO” by Maria José Llergo

Mew Shiny” by Mon Laferte

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.