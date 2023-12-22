Apple stops new smart watch sales amid patent battle
Apple has stopped selling its new smart watches online and will pull them from stores on Christmas Eve after the tech giant came out on the wrong side of a patent dispute.
The International Trade Commission sided with medical technology company Masimo, which argued Apple’s newest devices illegally mimicked Masimo’s blood-oxygen sensors.
Bloomberg’s markets senior editor Mike Regan joins host Scott Tong for more.
