The Netflix documentary “ONEFOUR: Against All Odds” tells the story of the Australian-Samoan drill rap group ONEFOUR and their charged relationship with the police.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with ONEFOUR manager Ricky Simandjuntak and filmmaker Gabriel Gasparinatos.

Watch on YouTube.

