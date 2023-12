Israel has started pumping sea water into the complex of tunnels under Gaza as a part of its campaign to eradicate Hamas.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with the Wall Street Journal’s national security correspondent Nancy Youssef about why.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.